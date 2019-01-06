United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) vs. Applied Minerals (AMNL) Head-To-Head Review

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 18.64% 9.26% 8.32% Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38%

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Minerals does not pay a dividend. United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United States Lime & Minerals and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Applied Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $144.84 million 2.76 $27.14 million N/A N/A Applied Minerals $2.44 million 2.88 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Applied Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

