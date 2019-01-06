Universal Health Services (UHS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.31.

Shares of UHS opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $108.62 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Universal Health Services by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Universal Health Services by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Universal Health Services by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

