Unobtanium Hits Market Capitalization of $17.35 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $86.83 or 0.02129949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $23,725.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.04082351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003329 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,770 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.