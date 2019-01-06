Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

