USA Compression Partners (USAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of USAC opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.16. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.93 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William G. Manias purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $555,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

