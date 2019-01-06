USINAS SIDERURG/S Declares None Dividend of $0.02 (USNZY)

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

USNZY opened at $2.73 on Friday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. USINAS SIDERURG/S had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $873.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

