Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $310.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $103,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,090.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 41.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

