Vaccinex (VCNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaccinex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:VCNX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $365,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

