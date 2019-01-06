Vale (VALE) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.02. 42,880,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 30,889,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Vale alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Research analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 39.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 601,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 566.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 433,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,653 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,070,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,964 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $72,683,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $11,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/vale-vale-shares-up-9-3.html.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.