Value Line (VALU) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.67. Value Line has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 46.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Value Line stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Value Line worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

