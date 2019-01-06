ValuEngine Downgrades Align Technology (ALGN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.28.

Shares of ALGN opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total value of $2,318,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

