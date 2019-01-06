ValuEngine Downgrades HomeStreet (HMST) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on HomeStreet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 246,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,978. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

