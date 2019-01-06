ValuEngine Downgrades Medallion Financial (MFIN) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Medallion Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 50,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.