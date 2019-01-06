ValuEngine Downgrades Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Hold

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.13.

MPWR stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $586,616.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $124,695.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,615,560. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,006,000 after acquiring an additional 408,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,812,000 after acquiring an additional 138,539 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

