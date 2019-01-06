ValuEngine Downgrades Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

NTGN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,267. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

