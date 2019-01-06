ValuEngine Downgrades Sothebys (BID) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BID. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sidoti upgraded Sothebys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sothebys from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Sothebys alerts:

BID opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. Sothebys’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.96 per share, for a total transaction of $624,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BID. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sothebys by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 68.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.