ValuEngine Lowers Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE ETH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 395,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,867. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $467.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,979,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,851.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 452,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,746,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,036,000 after buying an additional 83,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.