ValuEngine Lowers Itau Unibanco (ITUB) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITUB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

ITUB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,584,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,793,414. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

