ValuEngine Lowers Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

PRAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 218,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,368. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.23. Prana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates include PBT434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders; and PBT2, which has completed four Phase I studies and a Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with Alzheimer's disease.

