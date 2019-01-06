ValuEngine Upgrades Internap (INAP) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Internap in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Internap in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 422,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,167. Internap has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Internap will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,036.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,411.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock worth $411,760 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Internap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Internap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Internap by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Internap by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Internap by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

