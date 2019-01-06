ValuEngine Upgrades KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY) to “Hold”

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

KBC GRP NV/ADR stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services.

