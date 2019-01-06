ValuEngine Upgrades Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COOP. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 979,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,100. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 183.04% and a return on equity of 160.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $560,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $9,534,000.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.