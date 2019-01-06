ValuEngine Upgrades Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 4th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.