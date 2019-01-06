Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.75. 746,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 776,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gian Piero Reverberi sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $30,046.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,369.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $159,828.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,174,347.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,427 shares of company stock valued at $591,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,298 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 328,291.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 396.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

