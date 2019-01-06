Vanguard Group Inc Has $224.51 Million Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.10% of Cambrex worth $224,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBM opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.39. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

