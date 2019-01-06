Vanguard Group Inc. Has $510.95 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $510,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,895,000 after purchasing an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,650 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,199,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 579,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,745.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,338,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kessel D. Stelling acquired 7,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of SNV opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

