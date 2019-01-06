Vanguard Group Inc. Has $538.83 Million Holdings in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Transocean worth $538,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,483 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,830 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In other Transocean news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 6,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $77,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,072 shares of company stock worth $878,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

