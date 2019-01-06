Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 71,869 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,206,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $518,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.81. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

