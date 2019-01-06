Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,243,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $527,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways to $20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

