Venator Materials (VNTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

VNTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Venator Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Venator Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 908,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 20,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $129,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

