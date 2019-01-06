Verastem (VSTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSTM. ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research set a $17.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 3,175,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.21. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 202,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 32.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

