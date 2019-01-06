Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Raised by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,187,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 171,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,916,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $155,855,000 after purchasing an additional 92,068 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Verizon Communications by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Raised by Blue Chip Partners Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/verizon-communications-inc-vz-position-raised-by-blue-chip-partners-inc.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.