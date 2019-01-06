Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $155,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,752,000 after buying an additional 1,119,926 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.02.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

