Verona Pharma (VRP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

LON VRP opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.47).

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

