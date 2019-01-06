Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $165.71 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.61.

Shares of VRTX opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $144.07 and a 1-year high of $194.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $150,894.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 2,305 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.95, for a total transaction of $430,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,887.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,024 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 241,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

