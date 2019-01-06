Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will report sales of $3.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop to $5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 112,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,973,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 614,850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vipshop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,089,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 122,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,484. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

