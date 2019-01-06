Visteon Corp (VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.52 Million

Brokerages expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to announce sales of $718.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $797.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other news, Director Naomi M. Bergman bought 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.01 per share, for a total transaction of $78,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson bought 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.95 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $691,270 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Visteon by 1,472.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 42.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 252,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,139. Visteon has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

