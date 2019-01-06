Vivid Coin (VIVID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,058.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 222.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 220.9% higher against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $390,311.00 and approximately $5,058.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00002283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.02214337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00156259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00211827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024694 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024726 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 4,403,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,183,137 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

