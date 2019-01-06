VIVUS (VVUS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VIVUS is focused on maximizing the value of and monetizing its legacy products, Qsymia and Stendra. Meanwhile, challenges in the obesity market remain. Qsymia sales have been lackluster since launch. VIVUS is expanding reimbursement and promotional initiatives to boost Qsymia sales. Moreover, we are positive on VIVUS’ partnership agreements for Stendra as these provide the company a steady stream of cash flow from upfront and milestone payments. Meanwhile, VIVUS is focusing on building a cash flow positive portfolio of commercial products. The acquisition of Pancreaze has boosted sales significantly. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of VIVUS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 171,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.89. VIVUS has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that VIVUS will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIVUS stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of VIVUS as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

