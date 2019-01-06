Vossloh AG (VOS) Receives €44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.00 ($51.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €42.35 ($49.24) on Thursday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 12-month high of €63.99 ($74.41).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

