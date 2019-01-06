Vossloh (VOS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.00 ($51.16).

VOS opened at €42.35 ($49.24) on Thursday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 12 month high of €63.99 ($74.41).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

