Vsync Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Vsync has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Vsync coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Vsync has a market cap of $241,878.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027260 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00030071 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00138825 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Vsync

VSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw.

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

