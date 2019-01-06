W. R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 as well as establishing new units, thus enabling it to take advantage of an improved market scenario. Launch of Berkley Healthcare seems a prudent step by the insurer to tap the growing healthcare market, which currently represents 18% of U.S. GDP. Establishing operating units in North and Southeast Asia are also in line with the strategy while divestment of wholly owned investment is likely to drive shareholder value. Its international business has potential for long-term earnings growth. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market, rising debt inducing higher interest expenses and cat loss are concerns.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $72.32 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,227,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 17.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

