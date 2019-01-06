WABnetwork (WAB) Price Tops $0.0001

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX and BitForex. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $12,245.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.02223817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00156835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00212456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024801 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,939,999,989 tokens. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

