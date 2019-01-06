Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. 6,730,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

