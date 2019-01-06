Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 103,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,367. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.