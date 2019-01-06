News coverage about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Wall Financial’s ranking:

Get Wall Financial alerts:

TSE WFC opened at C$24.00 on Friday. Wall Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.90 and a 52 week high of C$29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.12 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/wall-financial-wfc-getting-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.