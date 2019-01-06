Waters (WAT) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann cut shares of Waters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.92.

NYSE:WAT opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $214,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,159 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

