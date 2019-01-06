Weibo (WB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WB. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TH Capital cut their price target on Weibo and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Weibo has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 43.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.