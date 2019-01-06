Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,640 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.49% of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $37.32 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/wells-fargo-company-mn-buys-6640-shares-of-blackrock-health-sciences-trust-bme.html.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.